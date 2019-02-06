Actren, a 51:49 CAF-Renfe joint venture, has been awarded a four-year contract to maintain class 446 and Civia EMUs as well as class 596 and 598 DMUs used by Renfe Operadora on services to and from Madrid.\r\n\r\nMetro Bilbao has awarded CAF a contract to overhaul 218 bogies on 24 of its class 500 trains. The five-year deal follows previous contracts to overhaul bogies on the operator\u2019s class 550 and 600 trains.\r\n\r\nSaudi Railways Organisation (SRO) has awarded CAF a contract to maintain the fleet of 12 CAF push-pull trains used on the Riyadh - Dammam line. CAF will also maintain the fleet of six CAF push-pull trains used by Saudi Railway Company (SAR) on Riyadh - Qurayyat services on the North - South Railway. Both contracts run for three years.